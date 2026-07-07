Five people were arrested in Moses Lake after a hit-and-run call led to shots fired.

The Moses Lake Police Department said officers responded at 5 a.m. Friday to a hit-and-run collision on Buell Street. While en route, officers heard shots fired in the area and located the hit-and-run vehicle.

Police say that upon seeing the officer, the driver of the vehicle fled and quickly crashed near Valley and Denton in Cascade Valley.

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Six occupants ranging from 16 to 21 years of age fled the car. Grant County Sheriff's deputies and a drone arrested five of the six occupants, and the driver has been identified and will be charged.

Police say they located a gun in the car, as well as fired casings. Police did not disclose all of the arrested individuals, but say they did arrest 18-year-old Canaan Elliot for outstanding warrants, and the vehicle was impounded for a search warrant.

Officers released the juveniles to their parents, pending completion of crime lab analysis and the filing of formal charges.

Officials say it's not clear what the occupants of the car were shooting at, and no injuries were reported.