Police in Kittitas County arrested an Ellensburg man after he reportedly attempted to enter a home without permission.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said it happened Thursday, July 2, when a caller reported he spotted a stranger on his mom's property through surveillance footage when his mom was not home.

Police say they were able to use the description the caller provided to quickly detain 33-year-old Tyler Gilmore. During the arrest, officers discovered suspected methamphetamine.

Police booked Gilmore into Kittitas County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and first- and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Police say the homeowner's preparation helped investigators quickly apprehend the suspect. Deputies say live, actionable information can make a major difference in how safely and effectively law enforcement responds.

However, officials also say technology does not replace good locks, good neighbors, common sense or patrol work. But that when property owners take the time to plan, invest in prevention, and make sure someone can be reached if something happens, they can become an important part of protecting their own property.