Moses Lake Police Capture Wanted Suspect, Seize Fentanyl
Police in Moses Lake arrested a suspect who had been wanted for weeks after detectives located him Monday.
Detectives Track Down Wanted Suspect
READ MORE: Grant County Reopens Push to Identify 1992 Child Remains
The Moses Lake Police Department said officers tracked 43-year-old Anthony Stoner to a convenience store on North Stratford Road. When police made contact with Stoner in his vehicle, he allegedly displayed what appeared to be a firearm to officers.
Peaceful Surrender Ends Search
Detectives persuaded Stoner to surrender without further incident.
The firearm turned out to be a realistic-looking BB Gun, and police recovered approximately seven ounces of fentanyl powder.
Multiple Charges Filed
Police booked Stoner into the Grant County Jail on three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as charges of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and evidence tampering.
Getting Arrested!