Police in Moses Lake arrested a suspect who had been wanted for weeks after detectives located him Monday.

Detectives Track Down Wanted Suspect

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The Moses Lake Police Department said officers tracked 43-year-old Anthony Stoner to a convenience store on North Stratford Road. When police made contact with Stoner in his vehicle, he allegedly displayed what appeared to be a firearm to officers.

Peaceful Surrender Ends Search

Detectives persuaded Stoner to surrender without further incident.

The firearm turned out to be a realistic-looking BB Gun, and police recovered approximately seven ounces of fentanyl powder.

Moses Lake Police Department Moses Lake Police Department

Multiple Charges Filed

Police booked Stoner into the Grant County Jail on three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as charges of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and evidence tampering.