Police in Grant County are asking for the public's help to identify a toddler found near Mattawa in 1992.

Evidence Collected at the Scene

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Grant County Sheriff's Office detectives say the remains were found in a shallow grave in an arid, uncultivated area near Mattawa between State Route 243 and the Columbia River. Evidence suggests the remains had been buried for up to three months.

What Investigators Know About the Child

The remains are those of a 12- to 24-month-old boy who was wrapped in finely meshed, curtain-like material and clothed in white tube socks with red and blue stripes, blue pants, and a long-sleeved sweater with a polar bear pattern.

Detectives Continue Pursuit of Answers

More than three decades later, investigators say one detective remains committed to identifying the child and seeking justice.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office.