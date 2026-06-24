Moses Lake Man Arrested on Assault, Gun Charges
Police in Moses Lake arrested a man after he reportedly pointed a gun at them.
Victim Reports Firearm Threat
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The Grant County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 9000 block of Daley Drive. A victim told deputies someone in a vehicle pointed a firearm at them.
Surveillance Cameras Help Locate Vehicle
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The sheriff's office took the vehicle information and used surveillance cameras to locate the suspect vehicle, leading to the arrest of 20-year-old David Nichols of Moses Lake and two juveniles.
Suspect Faces Multiple Felony Charges
Deputies booked Nichols in the Grant County Jail for six counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
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