Police in Moses Lake arrested a man after he reportedly pointed a gun at them.

Victim Reports Firearm Threat

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The Grant County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 9000 block of Daley Drive. A victim told deputies someone in a vehicle pointed a firearm at them.

Surveillance Cameras Help Locate Vehicle

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The sheriff's office took the vehicle information and used surveillance cameras to locate the suspect vehicle, leading to the arrest of 20-year-old David Nichols of Moses Lake and two juveniles.

Suspect Faces Multiple Felony Charges

Deputies booked Nichols in the Grant County Jail for six counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.