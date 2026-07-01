Grant County Rejects Emergency Fireworks Ban

Grant County Rejects Emergency Fireworks Ban

photo credit: Grant County Fire District 13 Facebook

Grant County Commissioners will not ban the sale or discharge of fireworks in the unincorporated areas of the county this year.

Commissioners Reject Fireworks Ban

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The Columbia Basin Herald reports that the decision comes as Grant County Fire Marshal Nathan Poplowski recommended an emergency ban on fireworks due to extremely dry conditions.

Dry Conditions Raise Wildfire Concerns

“The Fire Marshal has determined that extreme fire danger exists based on lower-than-average rainfall, low humidity, an abundance of light and flashy fuel and the large number of fires experienced recently,” a news release said. "The Board of County Commissioners and the Fire Marshal are urging the people of Grant County to make smart choices for themselves and their neighbors."

State law allows fireworks for a few days around Independence Day.

Areas Where Fireworks Remain Prohibited

Grant County does prohibit fireworks in several designated areas, including Marine View, Crescent Bar, Desert Aire, the Gorge and the Gorge campground.

2026's Hottest Fireworks Picks

Shopping for fireworks is a lot like picking out a new vehicle. While you're interested in what a car or truck can do, we generally pick based on how they look. The fireworks store is full of sensory-overload designs and hilarious images, but logos rarely tell you what it does. We visited King Fireworks in Geronimo, OK, where they have a cool scanner system that pulls up the fireworks on TVs throughout the store so you can see what you're buying, but here are their top picks and best bangs for your buck this year.

Gallery Credit: Kelso

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