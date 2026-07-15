A Wenatchee Valley College student from each campus received the President's Medal for their academic achievements, leadership, and service at commencement ceremonies last month.

The college announced Diana Morales-Cruz from the Wenatchee campus and Amber Watson from the Omak campus received the honors.

Morales-Cruz served as the ASWVC senate president and earned an Associate of Science transfer degree as a first-generation graduate and student leader, serving on the student senate for two years. She was an active member of the Delta Christian Club and part of the WVC MESA and TRIO programs.

“[Morales-Cruz] shows a repeated pattern of academic excellence throughout her career at WVC.... I believe she will continue to be successful in her academic endeavors in the future," said Professor Rob Fitch.

She will continue her education at the University of Washington this fall and will pursue her bachelor's degree in nursing.

Watson earned an Associate in Arts transfer degree and also served as the ASWVCO student senate president for the Omak campus. She earned her high school diploma through the Transitional Studies program.

“She has demonstrated one of the most important characteristics needed for success...grit. It takes a certain amount of fortitude to juggle classes, work, and parenthood," said professor Stella Columbia.

She will continue her education in WVC's Bachelor of Applied Science-Behavioral Health program so that she can pursue a career dedicated to helping others. She also hopes to eventually earn a master's degree in education.

The Outstanding Graduate Awards at the Wenatchee ceremony went to Iris Giles, Morales-Cruz, and Elizabeth Ray.

Recipients of the Academic Achievement Award at the Omak ceremony went to Mykala Lynn Bernsten and Crystal Nemecio Alejandro.