A Moses Lake School District school will host Washington State Patrol SWAT training exercises this week.

The district said the exercises will take place at Vanguard Academy Wednesday, July 15 through Friday, July 17.

Community members may notice a significant increase in law enforcement personnel, specialized vehicles, and tactical equipment on campus throughout the training period.

Exercises will include simulated school shooting incidents, sniper teams, and other specialized tactical units.

Officials say this is only a training exercise, but they should avoid the campus during the training dates.

For questions about the training, you can contact the Moses Lake School District Communications Office.