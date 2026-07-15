The vehicle of a missing Coulee City man has been found in Douglas County, but the search for him continues.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said John Morrison's vehicle was found on private property northeast of Orondo. A property owner called the Douglas County Sheriff's Office after finding the unoccupied car blocking a gravel road on private property. The location is about 50 miles from Morrison's home.

Investigators believe Morrison may have left the area on foot, possibly to ask for help.

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Game cameras on nearby property recorded Morrison's vehicle arriving at the location at about 7 a.m. on July 5, about an hour and 15 minutes after cameras captured Morrison leaving his Coulee City home. The person appears to be alone and appears to be Morrison based on the clothing and physical description from when he left the home.

70-year-old Morrison has been missing since the early morning hours of July 5. Washington State Patrol issued a Silver Alert two days later.

He is described as Caucasian, standing 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, and is balding with gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a tattoo on his right arm and was last known to be wearing a red-and-orange flannel shirt and gray sweatpants.

At this time, investigators have found no evidence of foul play.

Anyone who has seen Morrison or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160.