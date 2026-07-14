A fire Sunday evening damaged a residence, a storage shed and two vehicles at a property in Moses Lake.

The Moses Lake Fire Department responded at about 7 p.m. Sunday to a reported structure fire in the 2200 block of West Broadway.

When firefighters arrived, they found one residential unit, a storage shed and two vehicles heavily involved in flames. Crews were able to contain the fire to the unit where it started, preventing it from spreading further.

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The fire caused severe damage to the residence where it originated and minor damage to a neighboring unit and one vehicle.

One resident was evaluated and treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire could not be determined.