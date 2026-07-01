Omak Man Sentenced To Over 11 Years In Prison For April Stabbing

An Okanogan County man has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing a man in Omak earlier this year.

The 138-month sentence was handed down to 27-year-old Dwight Belgarde in Okanogan County Superior Court on Tuesday, after the Omak resident entered guilty pleas to charges of first- and second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Belgarde's sentence stems from an incident near a fast food restaurant in the 600 block of Omache Drive in Omak on April 26, when he suddenly and unprovokedly attacked a man with a knife, causing serious injuries by slashing him across the face and neck.

The victim, who was not acquainted with Belgarde in any way, managed to escape to the restaurant where he called for help and bystanders rendered first aid.

Following the attack, an officer with the Omak Police Department then spotted Belgarde attempting to carjack another random individual before running to a neighboring fast food restaurant and getting into a woman's vehicle as she was attempting to leave the parking lot.

The woman removed the keys from the car's ignition as the officer unsuccessfully attempted to subdue Belgarde with a Taser before receiving assistance from additional officers and deputies with the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office who'd arrived at the scene.

In addition to the prison term, Belgarde was also ordered to pay restitution and have no contact with the man he stabbed for 10 years, as well as being sentenced to 36 months of community custody following his release.