Police in Wenatchee are identifying the woman who was murdered late last month after an arrest was made Friday evening.

Victim Identified by Wenatchee Police

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The Wenatchee Police Department said 42-year-old Cassondra Marie Andrews-Huff of Wenatchee suffered multiple sharp-force injuries.

Arrest Made Near Downtown Wenatchee

The announcement comes after officers arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with Andrews-Huff's death. Her body was found on the back porch of a South Wenatchee business on May 30.

Court Documents Detail Evidence

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Juvenile Court, the 13-year-old was arrested at the Wenatchee Public Library after police spotted him Friday in the area of Orondo Avenue and Washington Street.

Court documents say investigators found weapons and a notebook on the boy's person. The affidavit states the notebook included a list of items police later recovered as evidence, including gloves and a knife. Investigators also wrote that one page in the notebook read, "2026 May 30 12:15 a.m. homeless woman by the tracks stabbed repeatedly."

According to the affidavit, police also found a note folded in the boy's pocket that read, "I killed a woman by the tracks and set all the fires," and was signed "the shadow killer."

Investigators wrote that the boy's father told officers he had gone on a bike ride that evening, and surveillance footage reportedly showed a person matching the boy's description near the scene around midnight.

Investigators Examine Possible Fire Connections

The affidavit also states officers recovered a bag containing fire-starting materials. Investigators say they are examining whether the boy could be connected to several recent large-scale fires in Wenatchee and toward Malaga.

Juvenile Court Hearing and Bail Decision

The boy appeared in Chelan County Juvenile Court on Monday, where a judge set bail at $1 million.