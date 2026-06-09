Wenatchee Police Identify Woman Killed in May Homicide
Police in Wenatchee are identifying the woman who was murdered late last month after an arrest was made Friday evening.
Victim Identified by Wenatchee Police
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The Wenatchee Police Department said 42-year-old Cassondra Marie Andrews-Huff of Wenatchee suffered multiple sharp-force injuries.
Arrest Made Near Downtown Wenatchee
The announcement comes after officers arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with Andrews-Huff's death. Her body was found on the back porch of a South Wenatchee business on May 30.
Court Documents Detail Evidence
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Juvenile Court, the 13-year-old was arrested at the Wenatchee Public Library after police spotted him Friday in the area of Orondo Avenue and Washington Street.
Court documents say investigators found weapons and a notebook on the boy's person. The affidavit states the notebook included a list of items police later recovered as evidence, including gloves and a knife. Investigators also wrote that one page in the notebook read, "2026 May 30 12:15 a.m. homeless woman by the tracks stabbed repeatedly."
According to the affidavit, police also found a note folded in the boy's pocket that read, "I killed a woman by the tracks and set all the fires," and was signed "the shadow killer."
Investigators wrote that the boy's father told officers he had gone on a bike ride that evening, and surveillance footage reportedly showed a person matching the boy's description near the scene around midnight.
Investigators Examine Possible Fire Connections
The affidavit also states officers recovered a bag containing fire-starting materials. Investigators say they are examining whether the boy could be connected to several recent large-scale fires in Wenatchee and toward Malaga.
Juvenile Court Hearing and Bail Decision
The boy appeared in Chelan County Juvenile Court on Monday, where a judge set bail at $1 million.
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