Wenatchee Stumbles in Series Opener at Bellingham

Joel Norman AppleSox Media

The Wenatchee AppleSox dropped the first game of their six-game road trip, 12-1, to the Bellingham Bells on Tuesday night at Joe Martin Field.

Reigning West Coast League Player Of The Week Frankie Carney singled to lead off the game but was stranded at third. His hit extended his hitting streak to 11 games, the third longest by an AppleSox hitter this summer.

The Bells pounced with runs in six of their eight innings at the plate to claim their third win in four meetings against the AppleSox. Bellingham nearly shut out Wenatchee for the first time this summer before the AppleSox added a run in the ninth on a leadoff hit by pitch, defensive indifference and then consecutive groundouts.

Wenatchee (35-14, 16-6 second half) remains in first place in the second half. They are a game-and-a-half ahead of the Victoria HarbourCats, who are a game-and-a-half out of first. The Kelowna Falcons are three games back and will host the AppleSox this weekend to wrap up the regular season.

The AppleSox look to even up the mid-week series on Wednesday night.