WENATCHEE SUMMER ESCAPES: DAY TRIPS & WEEKEND GETAWAYS

If you need a place to getaway during the scorching hot summer months, or during wildfire season - strongly consider making a trip to Whidbey Island.

My family has rented an air-bnb in South Whidbey Island for the past couple of years. Our views of the lit up Mukiteo/Clinton Ferry at night are surreal.

Alicia Alverson Real Estate Broker (Facebook) Alicia Alverson Real Estate Broker (Facebook) loading...

We love walking into shops in Langley, where you can get some coffee and a pastry at South Whidbey Commons Cafe and Books. Don’t eat too much at the coffee shop. You’ll wanna save room for some fresh seafood from Saltwater Fish House and Oyster Bar.

Denise Lewis (Facebook) Denise Lewis (Facebook) loading...

Check out the Langley Whale Center and learn why gray whales often come to this part of Puget Sound.

Then hop in the car and visit the wind swept prairie at Ebey’s Landing National Historic Reserve.

"M. Denis Hill" PHOTO CREDIT: GoWhidbeyCamanoIslands (Facebook) "M. Denis Hill" PHOTO CREDIT: GoWhidbeyCamanoIslands (Facebook) loading...

Ebey's Landing, America’s first historical reserve, was set up to protect a rural working landscape & community. Ebey’s Landing sprawls across nearly 18,000 acres, 17 farms, over 400 historical structures, native prairies, two state parks, miles of shoreline plus a network of trails to clear your mind or have a conversation and catch up with your family or close friends.

Lorisa Duda Marshall (Facebook) Lorisa Duda Marshall (Facebook) loading...

When you’ve walked up a hunger, make a beeline for Coupeville’s Front Street Grill. I ranked it one of the BEST places to grab fish n chips in Washington State. Time for dessert? Hit up Coupeville’s Kapaws Iskreme for some tasty ice cream.

You could spend a good chunk of your day at Deception Pass State Park. Bring your hiking shoes, lots of great trails to the epic Deceptions Pass Bridge or to one of the best swimming lakes, Cranberry Lake.

Todd Hipsher (Facebook) Todd Hipsher (Facebook) loading...

A great place to eat after an afternoon at Deception Pass is Oak Harbor’s Seabolt Smokehouse (another great place for Fish n chips and seafood.) Or Anacortes’ A’Town Bistro, for farm to table offerings. Frida’s Gourmet Mexican Cuisine has great “slow-cooked chipotle-citrus lamb” that you gotta try and thank me later. More Fish n chip and craft beer options include Anacortes’ Brown Lantern Ale House.

GoWhidbeyCamanoIslands (Facebook) GoWhidbeyCamanoIslands (Facebook) loading...

Besides driving around through Deception Pass, the only other way to Whidbey Island is by the two ferry routes. Keep in mind that there is only one boat serving the Coupeville - Port Townsend route until at least late June. Reservations are strongly recommended. Don’t do what I did and simply show up and think you’ll get on. The ferries serving Clinton and Mukilteo will be smaller, resulting in longer wait times. A two or even a three boat wait is common in the peak summer months.

My wife summed up our last visit to Whidbey Island:

It's a cheaper, less hyped & less busy version of the San Juans.

8 Picture Perfect Lighthouses You Must Visit in Washington State Discover the wild beauty of Washington State's lighthouses! Here are 8 must-see sights to explore if you're looking for an adventure.