Here are the Best Swimming Lakes in Washington

Our friends at AAA of Washington recently published the three best swimming lakes for you and your family on a hot summer day.

Swimming in a warm Pacific Northwest lake with goggles or a mask are one of my favorite childhood memories. The choice of the three lakes took into account families with small kids.

CRANBERRY LAKE (on Whidbey Island, near Deception Pass)

I’ve been to Deception Pass a handful of times and oddly have not been to Cranberry Lake. This will change on my next visit. AAA of Washington gives this lake great reviews on “Its lengthy sandy beach” (a lake with a warm sandy beach is always a big plus). This lake is shallow - which helps keep the temperature on the warm side. Its location next to great trails in the Deception Pass State Park are a plus to go visit before or after your swim. A big plus for me, is the parks vicinity to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Oak Harbor. The practice landing patterns for the EA-18 Growler navy jets fly low and slow above the park. As an aviation enthusiast, I could watch these jets all day. Be advised that you’ll need a DISCOVER PASS ($35 for the annual or $11.50 for the day pass). You can purchase your Discover Pass at a number of places including Safeway customer service desks.

LAKE SAMMAMISH (Issaquah, about 20 minutes east of Seattle)

This is a favorite outdoor recreation site for Seattle area families. This long, shallow & warm swimming lake “gets up to 75 degrees in July & August.” Most of the lakefront is residential. There are two great public access points. One is more well known and the other not as much. The well known Lake Sammamish State Park (yes, you’ll need your Discover Pass) is on the South end of lake in Issaquah. The park provides lots of parking, changing areas/public restrooms & warm sandy beaches. Idylwood Beach Park is the lesser known park, on the north end in Redmond. It too has a great sandy beach and plenty of amenities for a fun afternoon at the lake. Click HERE for more info & to even rent out the Idylwood picnic shelter for a special occasion.

LAKE CHELAN (on sunny warm shores of Chelan & Manson)

For many of us here in North Central Washington, this is our most favorite getaway location. Swimming, boating and sunbathing are just a few activities to take part in, at this highly popular lake resort destination. If you plan a weekend or a weeklong stay - an afternoon at nearby Slidewaters water park is a must visit. Bring your RV or tent and grab a reservation at Don Morse Memorial Park. Our family sometimes will just go up for the afternoon, swim and sunbathe - then hit up the Lakeview Drive In for a burger & fries. A great finishing touch to a visit at Lake Chelan, is getting an ice cream cone for the road at Pat & Mikes Chevron/Ice Cream shop. Other great swimming locations include: Lakeside Park & Lake Chelan State Park.

Consider catching the two popular Lake Chelan fireworks displays: The evening of July 3rd in Chelan & the evening of July 4th in Manson!

Grab your sunscreen, swimwear & towel - You're taking a road trip to at least one or all three of these three great Washington state swimming locations!