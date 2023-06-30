An error with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Wenatchee AppleSox a 3-2 victory over the Port Angeles Lefties on Wednesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Josh Williams hit a ground ball to the right side that was thrown away into left field in an attempt to turn a double play and end the inning but instead gave the AppleSox a walkoff win.

Hunter Gibson allowed two runs over six innings and struck out six in his final game of the summer. The incoming junior at Big Bend retired the side in order four times including setting down the first 10 hitters consecutively. Evan Canfield (2-0) dominated in the final three innings. The Edmonds right-hander’s only blemish from the seventh through the ninth innings was one walk and he added four strikeouts.

Wenatchee (15-5) and Port Angeles did not get on the board until the sixth inning. The Lefties recorded four consecutive hits with two outs to break up Gibson’s shutout bid. The AppleSox responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single by MJ Sweeney before Carson Ohland hit a shallow sacrifice fly to left that Brandham Ponce tagged and scored on.

It remained 2-2 until the ninth. Reeve Boyd led off with a single before Mason Strong pinch hit and laid down a successful sacrifice bunt to move Boyd into scoring position. Sebastian David was intentionally walked before Frankie Carmey also drew a wall to load up the bases. Josh Williams grounded a ball to the right side that needed to be turned into a double play to continue the game but was thrown away at second.

Thursdaay, June 29th, AppleSox Shutout Lefties, Win Series

Toby Haarer and Jack Moffitt combined to stymie the Port Angeles Lefties as the Wenatchee AppleSox picked up a 1-0 win on Thursday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

The AppleSox’ second shutout win of the summer helped them earn their sixth series victory and improve to 16-5. They remain a game out of first place behind Bellingham after the Bells defeated the Edmonton Riverhawks on Thursday night.

Haarer (3-1) stifled the Lefties’ bats over 6.1 scoreless innings before departing with two men on and one out in the seventh. Moffitt entered and recorded a strikeout and induced a popout to get out of the jam. His only blemish in 2.2 scoreless innings was a two-out walk in the ninth that he stranded to earn his first save.

Austin Ohland plated the AppleSox’ only run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. Marcus Harrison drew a one-out walk before Nick Putnam doubled to put runners at second and third. Harrison tagged and easily scored from third to give the AppleSox the only lead that they would need.

Wenatchee (16-5) hits the road to face Edmonton at 6:05 p.m. on Friday in the first game of a three-game road trip. The AppleSox return home Monday night to host the DubSea Fish Sticks on Fireworks Night presented by Kenady Real Estate Group. First pitch is at 7:05pm