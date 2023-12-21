Wenatchee Third-Grader Takes Gold At USA Track & Field Olympics

A third-grade student in the Wenatchee School District (WSD) has brought home a gold medal from the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics.

Eight-year-old Sadie Hamon is a student at Valley Academy who took first place in the National Cross Country Championships in Louisville, Kentucky on Dec. 9.

WSD spokesperson, Diana Haglund, says Hamon beat out 230 other eight-year-olds from around the nation to take the gold.

"We're so proud of Sadie and her accomplishments. It's impressive to see such a high-caliber student athlete at such a young age. We are looking forward to seeing what Sadie does in the future as an athlete as well."

Haglund says Hamon's got a long way to go but is already on the fast track to one day competing at a much a higher level thanks to her performance with USA Track & Field.

"They're the ones who really cultivate and develop our U.S. National teams. So it's really exciting to see that a young person from Wenatchee is getting such a great opportunity to develop their skills at such a young age through the program. Maybe her trajectory will be that one day we'll be seeing her compete in a future Olympics."

The race Hamon won to bring home the gold medal was decided by only 0.3 seconds.

She completed the 2000m race in a remarkable time of 7:32.4, which is the equivalent of running a mile every six minutes.

