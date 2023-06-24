JOEL NORMAN

AppleSox Media

Wenatchee's Mason Strong, MJ Sweeney and Trent Liolios all drove in multiple runs as the Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Northwest Star Academy, 12-5, on Friday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Strong led the way with 5 RBI thanks to a pair of doubles and a single with men on. Sweeney homered in the first inning before delivering two different RBI singles. Liolios also had a three-hit night with three singles to boost his batting averaged to .556 in two non-league games.

Sweeney’s two-out blast in the bottom of the first was the first blow before all nine hitters came to the plate in the second inning as the AppleSox scored four times to take a 5-0 lead into the third. Wenatchee added five runs in the bottom of the seventh to improve to 2-0 in non-league action.

AppleSox pitching combined to strike out 18 hitters. Sam Round got his first start in any type of game and retired the side in order in each of the first two innings. He surrendered a run in the third inning but struck out five. Joey Pearson punched out two in the two innings before Braiden Boyd followed with six strikeouts in three inning. Jake Putnam recorded all three of his outs in the ninth inning via strikeouts.

The AppleSox wrap up the series on Saturday as they host the Northwest Star Academy at 6:35. It’s College Night and fans who wear their favorite college apparel can save $2 off general-admission tickets when purchased at the gate.