Wenatchee Valley College Hosts Encanto Concierto Performance Benefit at Numerica PAC

Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) is organizing the performance benefit Encanto Concierto at the Numerica Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Sep. 23 at 6 p.m.

The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation partnered with Encanto Arts, the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers for this event.

This benefit will feature music from Latin-American composers, with all of the proceeds going towards the WVC scholarship fund.

Encanto Arts was founded by José Iñiguez, a bolero tenor who grew up in a farm-working family in Mattawa.

Iñiguez will perform alongside Soprano Marianne Natali Silva Mendoza from Colima, Mexico, with musical accompaniment from the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra.

The concert will be conducted by Nikolas Caoile and Director of the State of Colima Symphony Miguel Angel Alatorre.

Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Steve Gonzalez and Wenatchee School Board President Maria Iñiguez will emcee this event

“I am honored to be part of this event that will bring cultures together through the power of music,” Maria Iñiguez wrote. “But most importantly, I am excited about the opportunities the endowment will bring to students in our community.”

Ticket information can be found here.