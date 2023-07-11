Wenatchee Valley Real Estate Report for June Details More Pitfalls for Housing Market

The Wenatchee real estate market report for June was released, which details a continuing downward trend in home sales.

The Wenatchee real estate market consists of areas in Wenatchee, Malaga, East Wenatchee, Orondo, and Rock Island.

Compared to June of 2022, total sales decreased 7%, dropping from 84 sales to 78 sales.

Closed sales Year-to-Date (YTD) decreased 21%, from 427 sales in 2022 to 339 sales in 2023.

The median sales price decreased 5%, going from $502,000 to $477,450, while the average sales price decreased 7%, from $572,079 to $530,041.

Active listings increased 16% compared to listings in May, but decreased 15% from last June. Listings increased from 157 listings in 2022 to 134 listings in 2023.

New listings YTD are down 23%, going from 575 listings to 443 listings over the year.

The highest number of sales came from homes sold between $401-500k.

Homes were on the market for an average of 78 days, with 94 pending sales.

The average YTD sold price to the original listing price was 97% for 2023, compared to 100% for 2022.