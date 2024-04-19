An effort to help boost Wenatchee Valley YMCA's construction of a new building has come through an anonymous donor willing to match up to $500-thousand in community support for the project.

Wenatchee Valley YMCA announced a million-dollar match challenge Friday. Through May 15th, every dollar donated will be matched up to $500,000 dollars, which affords the YMCA has the ability to raise $1 million.

“This $1 for $1 matching challenge means that donors can see their donation double – $1 turns into $2,” said Dorry Foster, CEO of the Wenatchee Valley YMCA in a news release announcing the fundraising opportunity.

The Building What Matters campaign has raised more than $13,717,000 to date to build a new YMCA at the corner of Fifth and Wenatchee Avenue, in the former Chelan County PUD headquarters.

“We want to get started on construction sooner rather than later, and this generous $1 for $1 matching challenge will help us close our shortfall in needed funding,” added Foster. “A new YMCA is a game-changer in our community, bettering the lives of thousands. This opportunity to double your donation moves us one step closer to our funding goal,” said Foster.

Donations can be made at WenYMCA.org.

YMCA's facility at Orondo and North Mission Street in Wenatchee is 114 years old and no longer serves the needs of the Wenatchee Valley.

Some of the challenges the aging structure presents to visitors are; more than 100 stairs in the building with no elevator service that can make access to many parts of the facility difficult, especially for those with mobility issues.

An antiquated 25-yard pool on the basement level is too small to meet the needs of families and to conduct swim lessons.

Plans for the new YMCA will provide expanded water safety and swim lesson programs, an indoor track, new basketball and pickleball courts, and an inclusive design to better serve disabled populations.

Rendition of new YMCA building at Fifth Street Chelan PUD Campus Rendition of new YMCA building at Fifth Street Chelan PUD Campus loading...