PHOTO: Wenatchee’s Sam Morton (13) raises the BCHL’s Fred Page Cup for the home fans at Town Toyota Center after the team’s clinching victory in 2018. The Wild announced their schedule Monday for the first round of the BCHL playoffs, presented locally by Windermere Real Estate. (Photo credit: Russ Alman/Digital Media Northwest)

By Austin Draude Wenatchee Wild Media Relations & Broadcast Manager

WENATCHEE, Wash. – The calendar is about to flip for teams across the British Columbia Hockey League in more ways than one. The month of April arrives on Saturday, but 16 teams across the circuit are also flipping into playoff mode this weekend as the Shaw BCHL Playoffs begin.

The Wenatchee Wild have announced their first-round schedule for the playoffs, which are presented locally by Windermere Real Estate. The Wild wrapped up the regular season with the seventh seed in the BCHL’s Interior Conference standings, earning them a quarterfinal matchup with the second-seeded Cranbrook Bucks.

The opening-round series is a best-of-seven affair, with the Bucks to potentially host four of the seven games, including the first two games on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. The series shifts to Wenatchee for a pair of weeknight games on Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5. The final three games will alternate between venues and all be played on an as-necessary basis – the first team to win four games will advance in the playoffs, while the other team will see its season come to an end. Puck drops for all seven games are scheduled for 6 p.m. Pacific time. Live coverage will be provided on NewsRadio 560 KPQ

The full schedule for the series is as follows:

Game 1: Friday, March 31 – Wenatchee at Cranbrook, 6:00 p.m. PT

Game 2: Saturday, April 1 – Wenatchee at Cranbrook, 6:00 p.m. PT

Game 3: Tuesday, April 4 – Cranbrook at Wenatchee, 6:00 p.m. PT

Game 4: Wednesday, April 5 – Cranbrook at Wenatchee, 6:00 p.m. PT

Game 5 (if necessary): Friday, April 7 – Wenatchee at Cranbrook, 6:00 p.m. PT

Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, April 9 – Cranbrook at Wenatchee, 6:00 p.m. PT

Game 7 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 11 – Wenatchee at Cranbrook, 7:00 p.m. PT

Single-game playoff tickets will go on sale Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., and are available by phone at 509-888-7825, online at www.wenatcheewildhockey.com, and in person through the Wild front office. Single-game playoff tickets are available for just $13, or $12 per ticket for groups of 10 or more. Full playoff packages also remain available for purchase – playoff packages must be purchased in full, with any unused funds for games not played to be applied to unpaid balances from this year or rolled over to a deposit for 2023-24 season tickets.

Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team’s website and on the team’s social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.