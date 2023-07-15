The longtime Wenatchee Wild Hockey PA announcer Ernie Rodriguez passed away Saturday morning, July 15th at home in East Wenatchee.

His wife Lisa shared the news with friends on social media. Rodriguez had suffered health issues for several years and entered hospice care at home to be with family in recent days

Ernie Rodriguez was an important part of the Wenatchee Wild game experience with his signature wolf howl and "Let's Play Hockey" exhortation to fans.

The Wenatchee Wild mourned his loss posting a statement "Today we mourn the loss of a Wild family member. Uncle Ernie has been with the Wild organization since the beginning, calling games in house. His iconic voice and knowledge will be missed. Hugs and prayers to his children and wife."

The team urged fans to celebrate his memory by sharing their favorite memories on the team's face book page.

Ernie Rodriguez in action during a Wenatchee Wild game Photo: Wenatchee Wild facebook

Others in the Wenatchee Valley were fans of "Uncle Ernie's" wit on the radio at various radio stations in the Wenatchee Valley. Naturally funny, quick witted, gifted with a great voice and an eye for the quirky things in life, he was a gifted radio personality.

Ernie Rodriguez was 63.

A celebration of Rodriguez's life will be planned and details announced in the next few months as arrangements come together.