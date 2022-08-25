Wenatchee Wild Ink Bench Boss Clark to Two-Year Extension

The Wenatchee Wild have signed their head coach and assistant general manager, Chris Clark, to a two-year contract extension.

“Obviously, I’m extremely grateful to work for such a great organization for so many years,” said Clark. “I’m grateful to work with the Whites (team owners) and Bliss (Littler, General Manager) and honored that they’ve entrusted me to take the reins for another two years. I’m really excited about the group we have coming in this year and for the years ahead.”

Clark has been with the club since its inaugural season, when he was a goalie coach.

He served as an assistant coach for the next eleven seasons before being named interim head coach midway through the 2019-2020 season.

Clark officially became the fourth fulltime head coach of the Wild the following season and says he’s proud to carry on a strong legacy of bench bosses the franchise has had since its inception in 2008.

“It’s a great honor. There’s been some amazing head coaches here before me, so to continue with that trend is an honor. And I’m just excited to hopefully put together another great year for the Valley, and for the team, and ‘Restore The Roar,’ as we’re saying this year.”

Clark’s record as Wenatchee’s head coach is 40-45-5-1-1, including the postseason.

The financial terms of his contract extension were not disclosed.