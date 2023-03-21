The Wenatchee Wild are playing some of its best hockey right now and last night (03/20) players were honored for their performance on the ice.

Awards such as most improved player, fan favorite and rookie of the year were handed out at the Wenatchee Wild Awards Banquet at the Town Toyota Center.

"We do it every season, towards the end of the season to honor the boys," Director of Sales and Marketing Gretchen Littler said. "It's a nice closure event. To recognize the boys and the extra effort."

The MVP and top forward honors went to Ean Somoza, who paid tribute to his teammates.

"Off the ice, you can tell how much chemistry we have as a team, how much we care for each other, love each other, which is great to see going into the playoffs. I'm super happy to see how well our team has meshed together. I think we can go really far."

Three players who've reached the league's age limit of 20 are leaving the team. They were brought up to the stage by the president of the Wenatchee Booster Club to be recognized.

Forward Garrett Szydlowski says he'll be heading back to Michigan to attend college and play hockey when the season finishes.

"I've absolutely loved it (Wenatchee). The fans are great, season ticket holders, coaches, teammates, the billets. Everything about it is awesome. There's always stuff to do off the rink, whether it's going to the beach along the river or playing spike ball." Szydlowski said.

The banquet also featured a taco bar and silent auction. Winning bidders took home birthday packages, hockey gear and other prizes.

