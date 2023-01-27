WENATCHEE WILD STORIES – #15 Cade Littler

The Wenatchee Wild is a Junior A hockey team who play in the British Columbia Hockey League.

The BCHL is a great league to earn a full ride scholarship at Universities across North America.

The Wild play in the 4,300 seat Town Toyota Center.

“The Wolves Den” has provided loud support during their play in the NAHL (North American Hockey League) from 2008 - 2015 and recently in the BCHL (from 2015 to present).

The Wenatchee Wild are led by Head Coach Chris Clark.

Our seventh edition of this season's Wenatchee Wild Stories - Features forward #15 Cade Littler

Cade Littler is an 18 year old forward - playing his third season in Wenatchee. Cade was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the 7th round of the 2022 NHL draft. Cade has committed to play his college hockey at Minnesota State University – Mankato. Cade’s father is Wenatchee Wild General Manager Bliss Littler. His mother, Gretchen, also works with the Wild organization. Cade's sister - Grace, is playing in the USA Hockey Development program in the Midwest.

Connor: Its great to spend more time with you Cade. We know you’ve spent the past few years in the Wenatchee Valley. Which town do you call home?

Cade LIttler: I’m live in East Wenatchee.

C: Who is your favorite NHL player and why?

CL: My favorite NHL player is Brock Boeser (Right Winger of the Vancouver Canucks) . I love his shot, and I love the way he plays.

C: What is your earliest memory of hockey?

CL: My earliest memory is sitting on the bench at junior practice when I was little.

C: Who inspired you to want to play hockey at a higher level?

CL: My dad, just with how involved he is, and he keeps pushing me.

C: What do you like about the Wenatchee Valley?

CL: I grew up here and I’ve lived here most of my life. The mountains are great, the river, going up to Chelan…I like a lot of things about Wenatchee. Everything’s fun.

C: What are your favorite places to eat in Wenatchee and what do you order?

CL: Chipotle’s a good one. El Porton’s a favorite place to go – I like to get their enchiladas. Dilly Deli is good for getting some salad in you.

C: What is your favorite opposing arena to play at and why?

CL: Probably Cranbrook – it’s always a good game when we go up there.

C: What is something Coach Clarky has taught you since you joined the Wenatchee Wild?

Cade Littler: You’ve got to show up every day, even if you’re not feeling it. You don’t just get better on the days you feel good, you get better on the days you don’t feel good.

Connor: Thanks for taking time with us! You can follow Wenatchee Wild forward, Cade Littler on Twitter: @CadeLittler

