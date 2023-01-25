WENATCHEE WILD STORIES – #23 Lucas Marshall

The Wenatchee Wild is a Junior A hockey team who play in the British Columbia Hockey League.

The BCHL is a great league to earn a full ride scholarship at Universities across North America.

The Wild play in the 4,300 seat Town Toyota Center.

“The Wolves Den” has provided loud support during their play in the NAHL (North American Hockey League) from 2008 - 2015 and recently in the BCHL (from 2015 to present).

The Wenatchee Wild are led by Head Coach Chris Clark.

Our sixth edition of this season's Wenatchee Wild Stories - Features defender #23 - Lucas Marshall

Lucas Marshall is an 18 year old defensemen, who came to Wenatchee from the Anaheim Jr. Ducks Hockey program. His dad is Jason Marshall, who played professionally in the NHL and represented Canada internationally.

Connor: Lucas, thanks for hanging out with us. Where did you grow up?

Lucas Marshall: Orange County, California.

C: What is your favorite NHL team?

LM: The Anaheim Ducks or the Edmonton Oilers.

C: Who is your favorite NHL player and why?

LM: Connor McDavid (Center Forward/Captain for the Edmonton Oilers) – he’s the best. He’s so sick to watch.

C: What is your earliest memory of hockey?

LM: My earliest memory would have to be winning a tournament against some Buffalo team. We tied them in the round-robin, and we beat them in overtime for the championship. It was a pretty special moment.

C: Who inspired you to want to play hockey at a higher level?

LM: My dad – he played in the NHL and he always wanted me to play for fun, but I loved it so much.

C: What do you like about Wenatchee?

LM: I love the fans here. The fans are great, and the facilities are awesome. We get so much support.

C: What are your favorite places to eat in Wenatchee and what do you order?

LM: Probably Smitty’s. I’ll get the pancake breakfast with extra bacon and sometimes chocolate chip pancakes if I’m feeling it.

C: What is your favorite opposing arena to play at and why?

LM: Vernon – there’s a lot of space on the bench. It’s a big arena.

C: What is something Coach Clarky has taught you since you joined the Wenatchee Wild?

Lukas Marshall: Less stickhandling…they always harp on me for that, so it’s getting better.

Connor: Thanks for taking time with us! You can follow Wenatchee Wild defensemen, Lucas Marshall on Instagram: @lucas_Marshall6

