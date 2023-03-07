Wenatchee Wild Stories – #3 Noah Jones

The Wenatchee Wild is a Junior A hockey team who play in the British Columbia Hockey League.

The BCHL is a great league to earn a full ride scholarship at Universities across North America.

The Wild play in the 4,300 seat Town Toyota Center. “The Wolves Den” has provided loud support during their play in the NAHL (North American Hockey League) from 2008 - 2015 and recently in the BCHL (from 2015 to present).

The Wenatchee Wild are led by Head Coach Chris Clark.

Our next edition of this season's Wenatchee Wild Stories - Features defenseman #3 Noah Jones. He is 19 years old, playing his first season with the Wenatchee Wild. Noah is a product of the New Jersey Rockets Junior Hockey Program in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey (located an hour drive from New York City).

Connor: I see that you came to Wenatchee from the New Jersey Rockets hockey program. Is that where you still call home?

Noah Jones: Yes, home is Bridgewater, New Jersey

C: What is your favorite NHL team?

NJ: The New Jersey Devils.

C: Who is your favorite NHL player and why?

NJ: Probably Auston Matthews (center for the Toronto Maple Leafs), because I like the way he shoots.

C: What is your earliest memory of hockey?

NJ: I remember my first hockey practice – I got dressed five hours before, so I was ready to go.

C: Who inspired you to want to play hockey at a higher level?

NJ: I’ve had a lot of friends that have played Division I and pro, and it was just something that I thought I could do also.

C: What do you like about Wenatchee?

NJ: The fans at the games are great. They get loud.

C: What are your favorite places to eat in Wenatchee and what do you order?

NJ: My favorite place to eat is Smitty’s and I get French toast.

C: What is your favorite opposing arena to play at and why?

NJ: Salmon Arm, because their fans are really funny behind the bench.

Connor: What is something Coach Clarky has taught you since you joined the Wenatchee Wild?

Noah Jones: Just to keep going, even if we’re losing or it’s a tough game, just to keep pushing.

Connor: Noah thanks for chatting with us and thank you for coming across the entire Country to continue your junior hockey here in Wenatchee! You can follow #3, Noah Jones on Instagram: @noahjones.5

This coming weekend, the Wild will be going North of the border. Their next home games in the Wolves Den are Friday & Saturday March 17th and March 18th.

Upcoming schedule:

Friday night March 10th

7pm puck drop

Wenatchee Wild @ Merritt Centennials

Nicola Valley Memorial Arena - Merritt, BC

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Saturday night March 11th

Wenatchee Wild @ Salmon Arm

Shaw Centre - Wenatchee, WA

6pm puck drop

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Friday night March 17th

Merritt @ Wenatchee Wild

Its St. Hattricks Night!

7:05pm puck drop

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Saturday night March 18th

Cranbrook @ Wenatchee Wild

Its Pucks & Paws Night (and its Walt’s birthday!!!)

6:05pm puck drop

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Single game - Partial and Full Season TICKET INFO:

Team, ticket, billet and sponsorship info: WenatcheeWildHockey.com

