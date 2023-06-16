Wenatchee Wild to Join Western Hockey League

The Wenatchee Wild are moving from the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) to the Western Hockey League (WHL).

The junior hockey club made the announcement today in a news release that also said it would begin playing in the WHL for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The team's membership in the WHL will replace that of the Winnipeg Ice, who were purchased by Wenatchee Wild owners David and Lisa White.

The Wild spent eight seasons in the BCHL after being a part of the North American Hockey League for their first seven years of existence.

Wenatchee will be a part of the WHL's U.S. Division, which places them alongside other Northwest-based clubs like the Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, Portland Winterhawks, and Tri-Cities Americans.

The WHL is one of three leagues that comprise the Canadian Hockey League, which is the highest level of junior hockey in Canada.