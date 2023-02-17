Wenatchee’s Best Food Trucks

When I decided to write an article about the Wenatchee food truck scene the first thing that went through my head was “well we have had taco trucks in Wenatchee for decades”. That is true, and the food is good, but I want to do is write about the diversity of food trucks that are out there. The other thing that hit me was I am going to need to do some research so I will have to sample each food truck... just for accuracy.

If you do a google search of” Wenatchee food trucks” this is what you will find:

El Tapatio Ferry Street, (no website), 201 Ferry St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

El Tapatio has been at that location for almost 18 years. They serve a variety of authentic Mexican street food and although it is a food truck, they do have some indoor dining.

Mama Tina’s Wood Fired Pizza, www.mamatinaspizza.com , 759 Riverside Dr, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Open Tuesday through Sunday Mama Tina’s Is doing Calzone’s and is in the process of getting a new larger wood fired oven.

Capitan’s Cod, https://captainscodcompany.com

Capitan’s Cod is a fish and chips style of food truck that also serves Cod sandwiches, and Cod Fritters, with or without fries. It's always hot and fresh. Lately they are only in Wenatchee about every other week but the travel all over Washington state. Go to the web site to find out where they are.

Pasta Del Capo, www.pastadelcapo.com, 1322 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801

With seven different pasta dishes available Pasta Del Capo is open Wednesday Through Friday 11 to 7.

Burch Mountain BBQ, www.burchmountainbbq.com, 84 4th St SW, Rock Island, WA 98850

Not really a food truck. More of a hole in the wall serving window and then only on specific days since most of what they do is catering. I have not yet had a chance to taste their BBQ, but it is in such high demand that the retail window is only open one day a month and they are always sold-out days in advance.