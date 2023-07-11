The best Italian restaurants in Wenatchee Washington 

It’s been a while since I have gone out to eat at a good Italian restaurant, and we do have a good selection to choose from in the Wenatchee area. I checked with Yelp the other day to see what is new to the area.

This list is in no particular order of excellence.

Pasta Del Capo, 1322 N Wenatchee Ave, pastadelcapo.com

They are a food trailer that specializes in fresh pasta made daily. This is not a sit down restaurant but they have a good following. My co-workers recommend them.

Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 11a to 7p



Garlini’s Napoletana, 212 5th St Wenatchee, garlinisrestaurant.com

Garlini’s was my “go to” place back when they were located in East Wenatchee.

Now they are in Wenatchee off of 5th street. They have a lunch and dinner menu and are open seven days a week at 11am.

Visconti’s, 1737 N Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee, viscontiswenatchee.com

Visconti’s is my personal favorite, for years my order was cioppino (kind of like an Italian bouillabaisse). Now I would go for the salmon. Open seven days a week at 3pm. They also have a Visconti’s in Leavenworth and Fire at the Pybus public market.

The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 615 Valley Mall Pkwy East Wenatchee, olivegarden.com

Their web site says, “If you're looking for a delicious Italian meal and a great family atmosphere, look no further than the Olive Garden located at East Wenatchee, Washington near Valley Mall Parkway.”

Honorable mentions

Yakima

Zesta Cucina, 5110 Tieton Dr Ste 210 Yakima, WA, zestacucina.com

Thomas D. in his Yelp review said, “I have had their Spaghetti with meat balls and sausage, and it has been excellent every time. My wife had some seafood dish (cant recall what it was) and she said it was very good. “

Tri-Cities

La Bella Vita Kitchen and Bar, 1515 George Washington Way Richland, WA, labellavitakitchenbar.com

They have a selection of menu items for the kids and classic Italian for the more discerning pallet.

Spokane

Italia Trattoria, 144 S Cannon St Spokane, WA, italiatrattoriaspokane.com

Al P. in his Yelp review said, “We love this delightful cozy restaurant and have visited multiple times over the years. First, they get packed, especially on the weekends. Reservations are a good idea as waits can get long. The food is outstanding.”

Where do you like to go to get your “Italian” on?