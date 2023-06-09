Wenatchee’s world’s best, the votes are in, and the winners are…

Over the years the Wenatchee World has done a reader’s poll to determine the “world’s best” of everything (well almost everything) and we at The Quake 102-point-1 in past years have been named “world’s best local radio station”. Our main competitor in this poll has always been the kids down at KWWW and they have taken the prize a couple of times.

Now this is a big deal here at the “Radio Ranch” not because there is any prize associated with the title but because the winner then has the bragging rights for the remainder of the year and will not let anyone forget who is “number one” in the building. Last year the winner was KWWW (also known as KW3).

So, I thought I would share a small amount of the list just for fun.

World's best, Powersports Store, DogHouse Motorsports

World's best, Community Volunteer, Jessica Clay

World's best, Tourist Activity, Pybus Public Market

World's best, Mexican Restaurant, La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

World's best, BBQ, Sweetwood BBQ

World's best, Bakery, Glaze Bakery & Deli

And finally, Wenatchee world’s best local radio station.

Classic Rock, The Quake 102.1

We here at the Quake 102.1 are proud, grateful, and humbled that you picked us. We are especially glad that our co-workers at KW3 came in second. (We do love them)

We promise to keep on rockin’ 24/7.