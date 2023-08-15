Where Washington State Ranks In Firearms Production

The U.S. has a $32 billion annual arms and ammunition industry catering primarily to the domestic market.

Since Washington state has among the more restrictive gun ownership laws in the country, it is interesting to see where the Evergreen State ranks in the manufacturing of firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives states Washington State has over 60 manufacturers and ranked 14th among the 50 states in terms of the number of firearms manufactured in 2021, according to The Center Square

The state's largest firearm manufacturer is Aero Precision LLC in Tacoma which produced over 70% of the guns manufactured in the state in 2021.

The chart below ranks all 50 states by manufacturing volume

Rank State Firearms manufactured in state, 2021 Gunmakers in state, 2021 Largest gunmaker in state, 2021 Largest gunmaker output, 2021 (firearms produced) 1 Missouri 2,467,145 93 Smith & Wesson 2,316,857 2 New Hampshire 1,992,731 27 Sig Sauer Inc. 1,293,532 3 Georgia 1,496,877 105 Glock Inc. 581,944 4 North Carolina 894,882 152 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 604,941 5 Texas 814,838 401 Maverick Arms, Inc. 492,167 6 Arizona 699,100 192 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 603,500 7 Florida 671,359 198 SCCY Industries LLC 216,932 8 Illinois 647,423 43 Springfield Inc. 590,750 9 Kentucky 510,679 39 WM C Anderson Inc. 505,635 10 Massachusetts 435,514 27 Savage Arms, Inc. 406,867 11 Alabama 294,166 52 Kimber Mfg Inc. 275,325 12 Utah 271,862 103 TDJ Buyer, LLC 72,983 13 Nevada 262,086 56 Legacy Sports International Inc. 214,258 14 Washington 242,736 62 Aero Precision LLC 174,662 15 South Carolina 240,114 55 FN America, LLC 169,407 16 Pennsylvania 228,400 110 IWI US Inc. 96,662 17 New Jersey 209,770 11 Henry RAC Holding Corp. 208,423 18 Tennessee 185,720 82 Beretta USA Corp. 155,352 19 Connecticut 184,633 33 Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC 151,771 20 Wisconsin 137,397 80 Henry RAC Holding Corp. 112,180 21 Vermont 135,030 20 Century Arms Inc. 132,705 22 Ohio 130,848 117 Strassells Machine Inc. 106,807 23 New York 128,276 61 RemArms LLC 86,594 24 California 82,532 76 Senga Engineering Inc. 23,324 25 Arkansas 73,351 47 Wilsons Gun Shop Inc. 41,746 26 Minnesota 46,584 37 Magnum Research Inc. 14,586 27 Idaho 43,241 75 FM Products Inc. 18,593 28 Indiana 41,498 60 Tippmann Arms Company LLC 15,113 29 Maryland 30,358 24 LWRC International 27,331 30 Montana 26,446 55 Noreen Firearms LLC 16,296 31 Michigan 26,424 73 Great Lakes Firearms and Ammunition LLC 22,388 32 Iowa 25,326 47 Brownells Inc. 11,024 33 Maine 23,226 21 Windham Weaponry Inc. 22,930 34 Kansas 19,287 46 CZ-USA 14,383 35 Virginia 17,890 84 Kriss USA, Inc. 12,809 36 Oregon 16,619 50 TNW Firearms Inc. 4,004 37 Oklahoma 14,654 69 International Firearm Corporation LLC 11,423 38 Wyoming 10,341 52 Weatherby Inc. 7,630 39 West Virginia 6,941 28 Childers Guns LLC 5,108 40 Nebraska 6,882 26 Zermatt Arms Inc. 4,076 41 Colorado 3,109 75 M+M Inc. 1,712 42 Mississippi 3,003 39 JMS Manufacturing Inc. 1,289 43 Louisiana 2,658 43 Brothers LA Arms, LLC 640 44 North Dakota 1,301 10 Roughrider Arms LLC 1,167 45 South Dakota 906 20 West River Rifle Company LLC 277 46 New Mexico 281 24 Farnsworth, Dustin Robert and Angie J 81 47 Alaska 258 21 Annex Industries, LLC 50 48 Rhode Island 144 5 Ocean State Armory LLC 50 49 Delaware 11 2 Gusovsky Gunsmithing LLC 8 50 Hawaii 8 2 Koffin Wurks LLC 7