Douglas County Fire Now in ‘Hold and Patrol’

Update 4:20pm 7/26

The Nilles fire's burned acreage has been revised to around 500 acres.

Crews are now in 'hold and patrol', meaning the fire isn't necessarily contained but crews have the lines they need and are keeping an eye on things. Firefighters have also reportedly done burnouts to reduce fuel within the fire area.

No evacuation notices have been announced by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Original Post 11am 7/26

A fire 20 miles east of Bridgeport in Douglas County is up to 700 acres and growing.

The fire, burning on Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction, has reportedly required state mobilization. Local fire districts and the Department of Natural Resources have already responded.

The blaze began around 6:30 Tuesday morning and is burning primarily in grass and brush.

We will update this story as it develops.