Winter Weather Advisory Issued to North Central Region This Weekend

The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for incoming snow and rain this weekend.

Starting Friday night, our region will be receiving a wave of moisture, with heavy rain and snow mixtures creating compact snow.

Areas near the Cascade mountains are expected to receive up to six inches of snow, the Waterville Plateau to see up to three inches of snow, and the Wenatchee Valley area up to one inch of snow.

Meteorologist Joey Clevenger says weather conditions are expected to calm down by Sunday morning.