Woman Accused of Burglarizing Post Office in S. Cle Elum 3 times

A South Cle Elum woman faces several charges after Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies say she burglarized a post office three separate times this month.

They say video footage from Sunday shows 29-year-old Amanda Woodcock rummaging through packages at the post office, and then grabbing and throwing the video camera outside the building.

Deputies recovered the camera, and obtained a search warrant for Woodcock's home.

They arrested her Monday when they say they found her wearing some of the same clothing from the Sunday video, and found property stolen from the Post Office at her residence.

Deputies are still investigating, but charged Woodcock with burglary, malicious mischief and theft.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Kittcom at 509-925-8534.

Woodcock is believed to be involved in burglaries at the South Cle Elum Post Office on June 14, June 21 and Sunday, June 26.

After the June 21 break in, deputies worked with Postal Inspectors to place a motion-sensitive camera in the secured area of the office, which is what they credit for allegedly recording footage of Woodcock.

Deputies say they consulted with the Postal Inspector on their investigation.