Woman Involved in Late June Crash Outside of Bridgeport Passes Away

An 76-year-old woman involved in serious car accident late last month has now died.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Darlene Wilder of Nespelem was the passenger in an SUV that pulled out in front of another vehicle on State Route 174 near its intersection with SR 17 in Northeastern Douglas County June 27th.

Wilder and the driver of the SUV were taken to Coulee Community Hospital in Grand Coulee. Wilder was then transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the SUV was cited for 'failure to yield. The other driver involved was uninjured.

Troopers say alcohol or drugs were not involved.