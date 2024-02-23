The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a 51 year old Seattle woman died in a snowmobile accident Thursday that also injured a 14 year old female.

Sgt. Jason Reinfeld reports the pair were riding in the Mo Ridge area approximately 12 miles from the Eagle Creek Road SnoPark near Leavenworth.

RiverCom dispatch received a call around 2:00 pm reporting injured snowmobilers from a snowmobile rental company. The information was coming from another snowmobiler at the accident scene.

Rescue teams from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Chelan County Fire District 3 and Cascade Medical Center arrived about 45 minutes later and requested an Airlift Northwest helicopter, given the severity of the victim's injuries.

The 51 year old female had suffered significant chest and leg injuries and died at the scene. The 14 year old female was suffering from leg injuries.

Deputies determined both victims were riding on the same snowmobile when it left the trail and went down an embankment. The snowmobile went under a downed tree and the driver was struck in the chest, causing the fatal injuries.

Reinfeld said both snowmobile riders were from the Seattle area. Their identities have not been released to the public.