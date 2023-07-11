WOW! Washington Has More Registered Cars Per Capita Than California?
When you think of states where the vehicle is ubiquitous, most people would likely name California. While the Golden State has the largest number of registered vehicles on the road, there are more Californians despite the recent departures to other states in recent years.
However, other states, including Washington state, have more registered private vehicles per capita (100,000 population) than California.
The survey based on U.S. Department of Transportation statistics shows which states have the most vehicles per capita.
● Montana has the highest number of registered private automobiles per 100,000 population on the list, 41,938.
● In second place is Alabama, with 40,833 registered private automobiles per 100,000 residents.
● Washington is in third place, with 37,413 registered automobiles per 100,000 residents.
The number of registered private automobiles per 100,000 population is interesting because it reflects transportation needs in different states. For instance, in Western states like Montana, residents have to drive great distances while in the northeast, namely New York, automobile ownership can be considered too expensive in New York City when considering the costs to park. Not surprisingly, New York ranked 51st in the nation in per capita car ownership. (Washington, D.C. was included in the survey)
The Top 10 rankings look like this
Rank
State
Registered Private Automobiles per 100,000 Population
1
Montana
41,938
2
Alabama
40,833
3
Washington
37,413
4
California
35,751
5
Florida
35,592
6
Iowa
35,047
7
South Dakota
34,772
8
Ohio
34,358
9
South Carolina
34,325
10
Kentucky
34,093