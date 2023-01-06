WSD to Hold 3 Special Sessions in January

The Wenatchee School District's board of directors will be especially busy in the month of January.

The board will meet on three separate occasions in addition to their regularly-scheduled meetings.

The first special session on Tuesday, January 10, will be closed to the public for a judicial matter.

The board will then convene on Friday, January 13, for a workshop that district spokesperson Diana Haglund says will allow the board to discuss a variety of long-term strategies.

"It's an opportunity for the board to reflect upon goals and objectives for the upcoming year and their overall structure. The workshop is facilitated by a representative from WSSDA, which is the Washington Association of School Boards."

The board's final special meeting will take place on Monday, January 23, when Haglund says they will discuss this year's fiscal budget.

"At that time, superintendent Eagle will be presenting the board with updated information about the budget for 2023, as well as potential budget reduction measures that might need to be made."

The board meets for regular sessions on a bi-weekly basis.