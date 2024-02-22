WSU Master Gardening Seminars Back at KPQ Home EXPO

The 2024 KPQ Home Expo, presented by LocalTel is March 8th, 9th and 10th at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.

The largest indoor event in North Central Washington returns for three big days of exhibits from vendors showcasing everything you need to get ready for spring.

That includes a return of the informative seminars presented by the Washington State University Extension's Chelan/Douglas County Master Gardener Program.

Laura Lawrence, Townsquare Media Market President said the Master Gardener seminars have not been presented for several years. "Master Gardener volunteers have staffed a booth in the KPQ Home EXPO but the seminars have always been well attended in the past and we are excited to have them back again this year"

The Master Gardener seminars are back by popular demand and a series of four presentations are scheduled over the three day KPQ Home EXPO

2024 WSU Master Gardener Seminar schedule KPQ Home Expo

Crowds have been flocking to the Town Toyota Center for design ideas and solutions for problems throughout the home and yard. Experts are ready to help you finish your next home project and offer a competitive bid.

Many vendors offer Home EXPO specials available only during the three day event in Wenatchee which is open to the public free of charge.

Presenting sponsor LocalTel is holding drawings for a Nintendo Switch Bundle, iPad, $500 and two $250 gift cards.

Everyone visiting the KPQ Home EXPO can scan a QR code at the Townsquare Media radio station displays and be entered to win an e-scooter, valued at $1,799 from Nelson Motorsports. Wenatchee Super Oval race fans can enter to win one of two season passes at the Quake 102.1 booth. NewsRadio 560 KPQ will be broadcasting live all 3 days from the KPQ Home EXPO and the local personalities from the Townsquare Media radio stations will be at the show as well

If you go:

The 2024 KPQ Home EXPO FREE ADMISSION FREE PARKING

Town Toyota Center 1300 Walla Walla Ave. Wenatchee, WA

Friday, Mar. 8th NOON to 7PM

Saturday, Mar. 9th 9AM to 6PM

Sunday, Mar. 10th 11AM to 4PM