Gas Prices Drop

Gas prices have fallen across Washington, and dropped heavily in the Wenatchee area. Washington residents are paying $2.83 per gallon, down a penny from last week. Wenatchee dropped 3.5 cents per gallon, down to $2.84. Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy.com says, “Oil markets failed to be convinced last week by OPEC’s production cuts as U.S. oil production rises to its highest level since summer 2015. This has kept the price of oil constrained and keeps the door propped open for gasoline prices to remain at historically low.”