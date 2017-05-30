Gas Prices Rise in Wenatchee, Drop Elsewhere in Washington

Gas prices around Wenatchee are up three cents in the past week, but are still down from one month ago according to GasBuddy.com. Prices were up three cents in the week leading up to and including Memorial Day weekend to $2.87. Statewide, the average for a gallon of gas is $2.84 per gallon, which is down nearly a cent. The national average is $2.36, which is down a half-cent over the past week. Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan says, “summer gas prices are shaping up to be quite a bit lower than previous expectations and similar to what we saw last summer.”