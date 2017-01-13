Snow Removal Budget Looking Good for 2017

Heavy snowfalls in December pushed the city of Wenatchee over their snow-removal budget but 2017 should be better.

Matt Leonard with the Public Works Department says with their fiscal year starting on January 1st, and improvements with the city, residents should see better responses.

“The city is doing better financially so we’ve been able to take care of things and have people work overtime and get things done a little faster.”

Leonard said last year, they went over budget.

“Snow removal comes out of the street fund and we just do a bottom line budget so if one area overruns, it just steals from another area.”

Leonard says they have been able to work people overtime this month since the money is there, but it’s too early to tell how it might impact any potential snowy weather in November or December.