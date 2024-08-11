The Washington State Patrol is reporting a collision in Kittitas County.

The incident took place shortly after 6:00 p.m. local time on Saturday.

21-year-old John Yenogoyan, of Camano Island, Washington, was eastbound on I-82, slightly south of Ellensburg.

38-year-old semi driver Geoffrey Kitheka, of Tarzana, California, was also eastbound on I-82.

Yenogoyan struck Kitheka from behind; they came to rest blocking the right lane.

Both had their seatbelts fastened at the time of the collision.

Kitheka was uninjured, but Yenogoyan did sustain injuries of indeterminate magnitude. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

It's yet known what caused the collision, or if Yenogoyan was impaired by drugs or alcohol. He may be held criminally liable.

The incident vehicles were:

A 2004 Chevy Suburban belonging to Yenogoyan; the vehicle was totaled

A 2018 Freightliner Cascadia belonging to Kitheka; the truck sustained "reportable damage"

A trailer attached to Kitheka's truck; it too sustained reportable damage