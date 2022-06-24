280 Residents Without Power Near Pangborn Airport After Rollover Crash

An unknown driver rolled into a power line on the night of June 23, cutting power off for 280 residents who live near Pangborn Airport.

The driver reportedly lost control of their steering wheel before crashing into a power pole on 5361 4th St. SE, East Wenatchee around 7:30 p.m.

Shortly after the driver evacuated the vehicle before a fire broke out around the pole. Power was lost shortly after the fire started.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas PUD, and Douglas County Fire District 2 reported to the scene.

Sections of the neighborhood close to the crash had power restored, with the last section regaining power around 3 a.m. The power pole was replaced.

Medical status on the driver is unknown at this time.