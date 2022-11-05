Douglas PUD Battle Downed Lines and Multiple Power Outages This Weekend

Douglas PUD crews were busy Friday night as they tended to multiple downed lines and power outages.

On Friday night, Pangborn Airport received winds up to 39-51 mph.

At 3:30 p.m., 163 residents lost power in the Palisades area due to a downed line. Crews had power restored around 6:45 p.m.

At 8:15 p.m., 800 Rock Island residents lost power due to a downed line, and their power was restored around 10:30 p.m.

Then between 1:45 to 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, 830 customers were out of power due to two downed lines near 27th St. NW in East Wenatchee.

Douglas PUD Public Information Officer Meghan Vibbert said they were expecting outages due to the forecasted weather.

“We're anticipating more weather right [Saturday night] and into [Sunday],” Vibbert said. “Tie down those garbage cans and any lawn furniture you may still have out. Make sure that we don't get things blowing into the power lines if we can help it.”