Leavenworth Parade to Feature Entries From All over Northwest
The Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival takes place this weekend in Leavenworth.
The Festival Parade on Saturday features a single float from Leavenworth along with parade entries from eight other festivals in the Northwest.
Leavenworth City Administrator "Selby" says all nine festivals are members of the Northwest Festival Hosting Group, who participate in each other's parades.
"All the communities to which our Autumn Leaf Festival float travels, and participates in their parade, they return the favor by coming to our parade," said Selby. "We expect to have 70 floats or bands or entities participating in this year's Autumn Leaf Festival."
Autumn Leaf organizers say their participation in the other festivals has resulted in tiny Leavenworth’s festival becoming one of the premier events around the Northwest.
Selby" says the festival has a rich history, with the first gathering taking place in 1964.
"The Leavenworth Autumn Leaf Festival celebrates the turning colors of the Autumn leaves, and it is the village’s original festival after the city decided to adopt the Bavarian theme," Selby said.
The Autumn Leaf Festival float travels with the Royal Lady, who is selected every year through the organizing body, the Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival Association.
The Association’s mission statement says it, "promotes tourism and goodwill for Leavenworth and the Upper Wenatchee River Valley through participation in community parades and festivals throughout the Pacific Northwest."
Other parties involved in the festival include the Royal Bavarians, Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Leavenworth. The Autumn Leaf Festival Association itself is partially funded by the city of Leavenworth’s lodging tax dollars.
The Autumn Leaf Festival takes place Friday Sept. 22 through Sunday Sept. 24. Find a schedule here.
U.S. Hwy 2 will be closed in Leavenworth on Saturday Sept. 23 from 11:30am-2:00pm for the Autumn Leaf Parade.
The nine participating festivals vary in size from events Leavenworth, Penticton, BC and even Wenatchee to the Seattle Seafair Festival. They're listed below:
WA State Apple Blossom Festival
Wenatchee, WA
First Weekend in May
Spokane Lilac Festival
Spokane, WA
Third Weekend in May
Hyack Festival
New Westminster, BC, Canada
Last weekend in May
Portland Rose Festival
Portland, OR
Memorial Day Weekend through
Second Weekend in June
Marysville Strawberry Festival
Marysville, WA
Third Weekend in June
Capital Lakefair
Olympia, WA
Third Weekend in July
Seattle Seafair Festival
Seattle, WA
Last Weekend in July through First Weekend of August
Penticton Peach Festival
Penticton, BC, Canada
Second Weekend of August
WA State Autumn Leaf Festival
Leavenworth, WA
Last Full Weekend of September