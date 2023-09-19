Leavenworth Parade to Feature Entries From All over Northwest

The Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival takes place this weekend in Leavenworth.

The Festival Parade on Saturday features a single float from Leavenworth along with parade entries from eight other festivals in the Northwest.

Leavenworth City Administrator "Selby" says all nine festivals are members of the Northwest Festival Hosting Group, who participate in each other's parades.

"All the communities to which our Autumn Leaf Festival float travels, and participates in their parade, they return the favor by coming to our parade," said Selby. "We expect to have 70 floats or bands or entities participating in this year's Autumn Leaf Festival."

Autumn Leaf organizers say their participation in the other festivals has resulted in tiny Leavenworth’s festival becoming one of the premier events around the Northwest.

Selby" says the festival has a rich history, with the first gathering taking place in 1964.

"The Leavenworth Autumn Leaf Festival celebrates the turning colors of the Autumn leaves, and it is the village’s original festival after the city decided to adopt the Bavarian theme," Selby said.

The Autumn Leaf Festival float travels with the Royal Lady, who is selected every year through the organizing body, the Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival Association.

The Association’s mission statement says it, "promotes tourism and goodwill for Leavenworth and the Upper Wenatchee River Valley through participation in community parades and festivals throughout the Pacific Northwest."

Other parties involved in the festival include the Royal Bavarians, Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Leavenworth. The Autumn Leaf Festival Association itself is partially funded by the city of Leavenworth’s lodging tax dollars.

The Autumn Leaf Festival takes place Friday Sept. 22 through Sunday Sept. 24. Find a schedule here.

U.S. Hwy 2 will be closed in Leavenworth on Saturday Sept. 23 from 11:30am-2:00pm for the Autumn Leaf Parade.

The nine participating festivals vary in size from events Leavenworth, Penticton, BC and even Wenatchee to the Seattle Seafair Festival. They're listed below:

WA State Apple Blossom Festival

Wenatchee, WA

First Weekend in May

​Spokane Lilac Festival

Spokane, WA

Third Weekend in May

Hyack Festival

New Westminster, BC, Canada

Last weekend in May

Portland Rose Festival

Portland, OR

Memorial Day Weekend through

Second Weekend in June

​Marysville Strawberry Festival

Marysville, WA

Third Weekend in June

​Capital Lakefair

Olympia, WA

Third Weekend in July

Seattle Seafair Festival

Seattle, WA

Last Weekend in July through First Weekend of August

​Penticton Peach Festival

Penticton, BC, Canada

Second Weekend of August

​WA State Autumn Leaf Festival

Leavenworth, WA

Last Full Weekend of September