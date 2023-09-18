Motorcyclist Dead In Crash On Chumstick Hwy North Of Leavenworth

A motorcyclist is dead from a crash on Chumstick Highway north of Leavenworth.

The Chelan County Sheriff Office reports a motorcycle driven by Alexandra Becerra of Langley lost control on a corner causing her to go into the oncoming lane before crashing into a motorhome.

Becerra was declared dead by medical personnel on the scene.

Deputies say an investigation is ongoing into the crash, which took place Saturday at Chumstick Highway and Freund Canyon Rd.

Chumstick Highway is one of the most prominent roadways in Chelan County not under the jurisdiction of the Washington State Patrol as it is a county road.

The sheriff's office released a statement on the motorcycle crash late Monday afternoon.