5 Things your dad does not want for Father’s Day. 

I may be wrong, but I think dads get the sad end of the deal on Father's Day. It’s always the day before, last second shopping at 7/11 or an online gag gift. I thought I would put forward my thoughts on what not to give dad on his “special day”.

First off, no ties. Please, even if he has to wear a tie at work, don’t do it. I saw an ad online for a tie that looks like raw bacon. Most dads love bacon, but not raw and not around their neck.

Did you know you can go to Amazon and search for “the worst gifts for Father's Day” and you will find page after page of stuff that he will not want.

You can give him the Subtle Butt Disposable Gas Neutralizers. This is a filter for the dad that farts too much. All dad’s fart too much, he knows it, he knows you know it, he does not want to be reminded of it.

The Toilet Mug. This way you can ruin coffee for him. Wait, what if he likes it and uses it all the time. Then it ruins coffee for you.

The slim Wallet. Every dad has a wallet. Every dad probably needs a new wallet, but to give him a “slim wallet” is just being mean. Dads have too much stuff they need to keep in their wallets, and a fanny pack is a deal breaker.

Yard equipment. Need I say more... OK a little more. Dad does not want to be reminded that he needs to mow the lawn or rake the leaves. Its’ like giving mom a new iron for Mother's Day. Just don’t do it. It’s not funny.

Last year I got a gift card to Gateway Cinema. I love movies; it was the perfect gift. Give me an Owen’s Meats gift card, I will use that in a heartbeat.

Be nice to your dad, let him know you love him. Give him something he will enjoy... Like, Pizza.